Latest Pilot’s Guide to Avionics to be unveiled at AirVenture

Published annually by the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA), the 2017-2018 edition of the Pilot’s Guide to Avionics will be unveiled at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture Oshkosh at AEA’s booth in Hangar B.

This 15th annual edition of the Pilot’s Guide to Avionics covers the FAA’s mandate for aircraft flying in controlled airspace to equip with ADS-B Out avionics by Jan. 1, 2020, according to AEA officials.

The publication helps pilots and aircraft owners locate nearly 1,300 AEA member companies in more than 40 countries.

It also includes the manufacturers and distributors of these products, as well as technical schools and universities, engineers and consultants for the industry.

Informational articles featured in this year’s Pilot’s Guide to Avionics include:

New avionics products for 2017.

ADS-B airspace: Is your general aviation airport inside or near it?

Is your new ADS-B equipment working correctly?

Real-world avionics: Antennas and ADS-B.

Individuals living in the United States also may request a free copy of the AEA’s Pilot’s Guide to Avionics online at www.aeapilotsguide.net/request.asp while supplies last. You can also get a digital copy on AEA’s website.