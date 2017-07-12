Global Jeppesen charts now available on ForeFlight

Jeppesen’s library of standard chart coverages are now available as an option with the current release of ForeFlight Mobile.

Customers can purchase Jeppesen charts directly on ForeFlight.com, choosing from 13 coverages that span the globe and include departure, arrival, and terminal procedures, airport charts, and Jeppesen Airway Manuals.

“We’re thrilled about our partnership with Jeppesen and finally being able to deliver their best-in-class charts to our customers,” said Tyson Weihs, co-founder and CEO of ForeFlight. “This integration offers aviators the most powerful combination of Jeppesen charts and EFB functionality available on the market today.”

Jeppesen charts are now seamlessly integrated into ForeFlight’s plates on map feature that allows pilots to view their aircraft position on geo-referenced departures, arrival, or approach plates along with weather overlays in one seamless moving map view, according to ForeFlight officials.

Jeppesen charts are also enabled for color inversion, reducing screen glare when flying at night, officials note.

ForeFlight subscribers can link their existing Jeppesen license in ForeFlight Mobile or purchase standard worldwide Jeppesen charts for use inside the ForeFlight app.

ForeFlight business aviation customers can purchase chart coverages through Jeppesen and then link them to their ForeFlight subscription for use inside the ForeFlight Mobile app.

Customers can access Jeppesen charts in the app in the same way they reference government charts, company officials said.

With this latest release of ForeFlight, Jeppesen’s NavData also comes standard in every plan, improving data consistency between the mobile device and installed avionics, enhancing features like data-driven Aeronautical Maps (available in Plus plans), and expanding Procedure Advisor for all customers to airports around the world, according to ForeFlight officials.

Customers should take note that the Jeppesen NavData on ForeFlight is separate from Jeppesen NavData for installed avionics, which requires a separate subscription from Jeppesen, officials add.

Global high-resolution terrain and obstacle data, powered by Jeppesen, already comes standard in every ForeFlight subscription plan. Customers flying with advanced features like Synthetic Vision, Hazard Advisor, and Profile View now see a clear picture of terrain and obstacle hazards anywhere in the world, according to company officials.

A follow-on release later this summer will bring the display of Jeppesen’s data-driven IFR Enroute charts, which is automatically included for subscribers who have purchased or linked Jeppesen charts on ForeFlight.