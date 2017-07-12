Warbirds in Review to be livecast from AirVenture

WarbirdsNews is joining with UflyTV to broadcast live the popular Warbirds In Review sessions at the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh 2017, between July 24-30, 2017.

Hosted by EAA Warbirds of America, the Warbirds in Review sessions delve into an aircraft’s restoration, operation and other aspects of owning a valued piece of history.

They also spotlight veterans sharing stories about what it was like to fly the aircraft in combat or support its operation as a ground crew member.

This is the first year for the agreement with Warbirds News and UflyTV to broadcast the events which occur daily, Monday through Saturday, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on EAA’s Warbird Alley.

“Warbirds in Review has become the feature that Oshkosh attendees don’t want to miss. Now in our 15th year, EAA Warbirds of America is pleased to partner with Sleeping Dog Productions to film all of the presentations in high definition,” said Connie Bowlin, founder and chairman of Warbirds In Review and EAA Warbirds of America president. “Through their UflyTV.com live streaming, we will reach a worldwide audience.”

