Women in Aviation welcomes drone pilots

Women in Aviation International has reached out to the drone community, via the Women and Drones organization, to encourage women involved with drone operations to be part of WAI.

From now until Dec. 31 2017, Women and Drones members are eligible for a discounted membership in WAI of $40 a year. Women who fly drones or operate unmanned aerial systems (UAS) for business entities can claim this discount by using the promo code WID17 when signing up at WAI.org.

“Drones are an important, emerging segment of our industry,” says WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “We welcome women from all aspects of aviation and look forward to a meaningful exchange of expertise and information with them.“

Dr. Chabrian has been named to the Women and Drones Advisory Board and recently participated in a Women and Drones podcast. Chabrian was interviewed by Wendy Erikson, an Emmy award-winning journalist,certified remote pilot, and Women and Drones advisor. The 30-minute podcast can be heard here at this link.

Founded by Sharon Rossmark, who serves as the organization’s CEO, Women and Drones is a gathering point for women involved in all aspects of drone operations and strives to raise the profile and visibility of women in the UAS industry.

In addition, Women and Drones supports efforts to inspire more girls in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“Sharon will be a speaker at our upcoming WAI Connect Dayton event held on Sept. 29-30,” adds Chabrian. “Sharon’s comments will be a fascinating introduction for many of our members into the career possibilities in the drone industry.”

In addition, plans are under development to have a hands-on drone activity during the International Women in Aviation Conference to be held in Reno, Nevada, on March 22-24, 2018.