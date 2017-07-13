30+ companies participating in AirVenture Job Fair

JSfirm.com reports there are more than 30 companies registered to participate in the Experimental Aircraft Association‘s week-long Job Fair, being held as part of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh July 24-30, 2017, at Wittman Regional Airport in Wisconsin.

“This year is shaping up to be another great event,” said Abbey Hutter, marketing coordinator for JSfirm.com. “I can’t think of a better place to explore new opportunities in the industry than at Oshkosh.”

Companies range from airlines to universities that are seeking candidates to fill the growing number of jobs in the flying community.

A list of the participating companies can be found on EAA’s website, in the Visitors/Campers Guide and on EAA’s AirVenture mobile app.

Dress is casual, as employers know candidates and interested parties are enjoying other EAA AirVenture events throughout the day.

All Job Fair activities will take place throughout the AirVenture grounds, July 24-29, 9 a.m.-5p.m. and July 30, 9 a.m. – 4p.m. Potential job seekers are encouraged to visit EAA’s website for up-to-date information.