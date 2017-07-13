AEA to award $1,000 toward ADS-B installation to five aircraft owners at Oshkosh

To help encourage owners of general aviation aircraft to meet the FAA’s ADS-B Out equipage mandate in the United States, the Aircraft Electronics Association will randomly award five aircraft owners $1,000 toward an ADS-B compliant upgrade during the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture Oshkosh, July 24-30, in Wisconsin.

This year marks the fourth-consecutive year that the AEA has made the $1,000 award available to five aircraft owners.

“The repair shop industry in the U.S. has less than 2.5 years to equip the general aviation fleet of more than 100,000 aircraft with ADS-B Out avionics,” said AEA President Paula Derks. “Aircraft owners who wait to equip will face scheduling pressure and likely higher installation costs as we get closer to the Jan. 1, 2020, deadline. By awarding $1,000 to five different aircraft owners to help them become compliant sooner rather than later, the AEA hopes to send a message to owners of general aviation aircraft that the time to act and upgrade is now.”

Aircraft owners may enter to win one of the five $1,000 awards in Hangar B at Wittman Regional Airport, booth No. 2035/2036, beginning July 24. AEA officials will announce one winner each day from July 24 through July 28 via its social media outlets on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn, and from its AirVenture booth in Oshkosh.

Aircraft owners must be at least 18 years old to register to win. Each of the five winners must use an AEA-member avionics repair station to complete the installation, and the installation must be scheduled by Aug. 1, 2018. One entry gives aircraft owners a chance to win each of the five daily drawings.