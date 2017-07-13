Nominations now being accepted for Texas Aviation Hall of Fame

HOUSTON – Nominations are being accepted until July 31, 2017, for the 2018 inductees into Texas Aviation Hall of Fame.

Those selected will be announced this fall and will be inducted during the Lone Star Flight Museum’s annual gala on May 5, 2018.

The selection advisory committee, designated by the Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) board of directors, is composed of 11 industry experts from across the country. Members include a former Johnson Space Center Director, members of the Texas Historical Commission, authors of aviation-related books, editors of aviation magazines, academicians, and museum professionals. The committee will review the candidates and make recommendations to the LSFM Board of Directors, who will make the final selections.

To be selected as an inductee into the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, a candidate must be a Texan, which means they were born in Texas or completed a significant portion of their recognized accomplishments while in Texas.

They also must have made an “extraordinary” contribution to aviation, or be a Texas aviator who has made an extraordinary contribution to the United States or the world in another field.

Those honored at the LSFM 2018 gala will join 71 past inductees representing trailblazers and explorers such as Bessie Coleman; leaders such as President George H.W. Bush; wartime leaders such as Tex Hill; and entrepreneurs such as Howard Hughes and Herb Kelleher.

To view a list of current members, click here.

To nominate a candidate, send his or her name (or group name) along with description of the life and work of the suggested honoree, as well as a statement as to why you believe that person or persons is deserving, to tahof@lonestarflight.org by July 31, 2017. Nominations received after that date will be held for future consideration, museum officials noted.

Led by CEO Lt. Gen. Doug Owens (Ret), the museum’s new $38 million facility at Houston’s Ellington Airport will open Labor Day weekend 2017. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, the 130,000-square-foot facility will house the museum’s active aircraft collection, a $1 million, high-tech Aviation Learning Center, and hands-on exhibits.