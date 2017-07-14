AEA awards more than $125,000 in scholarships

LEE’S SUMMIT, MISSOURI — The Aircraft Electronics Association’s Educational Foundation recently awarded scholarships worth more than $125,000 for the 2017-18 academic year.

Recipients are:

Chuck Freeland Memorial Scholarship: Melvin Pano, Lanesboro, Massachusetts;

Chuck Peacock Memorial Scholarship: Dominick Hill, Daytona Beach, Florida;

David Arver Memorial Scholarship: Mark Ellis, Greensboro, North Carolina;

Duncan Aviation Scholarship: Derek Tramper, Rockford, Michigan;

Dutch & Ginger Arver Memorial Scholarship: Denny Reed, Fort Worth, Texas;

Field Aviation Scholarship: Madison Mannen-Resendes, London, Ontario, Canada;

Garmin Jerry Smith Memorial Scholarship: Nathan Shaffer, Canton, Michigan;

Garmin Scholarship: Lynze Price, Daytona Beach, Florida;

Gene Baker Memorial Scholarship: Daniel Hernandez, Austin, Texas;

Gogo Business Aviation Scholarship: Mario Del Boccio, Carbondale, Illinois;

Illinois; Jim Cook Honorary Scholarship: Hannah Fox, Strafford, Missouri;

Johnny Davis Memorial Scholarship: Nancy Mora, Graham, North Carolina;

L3 Aviation Products Scholarship: Trevor Gross, Daytona Beach, Florida;

Lee Tarbox Memorial Scholarship: Samantha Cortese, Athens, Georgia;

Leon Harris/Les Nichols Memorial Scholarship to Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology: Albertyn Brown, Vinita, Oklahoma;

Marshall Temple Memorial Scholarship: Connor Peechatka, Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania;

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics Scholarship: Josey Patrick, Mokane, Missouri;

Monte Mitchell Memorial Scholarship: Neema Fallon, Jacksonville, Florida; Seth Armstrong, Middlebury, Vermont;

Sporty’s Foundation Flight Training Scholarship: Joshua Pageau, Vero Beach, Florida; Jason Wallace, Salem, Oregon;

The Stone Foundation Scholarship: Alex Brader, Zionsville, Pennsylvania;

Tom Taylor Memorial Scholarship to Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology: Charles Herr, Boles, Arkansas;

Universal Avionics Systems Corp. Scholarship: David Green, Daggett, Michigan.

The AEA Educational Foundation awards scholarships to students pursuing a career in the general aviation maintenance and aircraft electronics industry.

Since its inception, the AEA scholarship program has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships. Numerous awards are available, ranging from $1,000 to more than $40,000.

Requests for scholarship packages for the 2018-19 academic year can be made after Oct. 1, 2017, at AEA.net/Scholarship.