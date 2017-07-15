Guardian Avionics unveils smartPlane system

Guardian Avionics had unveiled the new smartPlane system, an iPad-based multifunction display system and flight data recorder system with voice command capability for Part 23 FAA certified aircraft.

The smartPlane system was designed to give owners a budget-friendly multifunction display option while collecting, storing, and displaying flight and performance data to help improve efficiency and reduce costs for general aviation aircraft owners, company officials said.

The smartPlane system allows users to connect select EFIS, GPS, and engine monitor products to four new smartLink products from Guardian Avionics:

smartLink 554, smartLink 555, smartLink 650, and smartLink 851.

The new system collects and transmits the information to the smartMFD iOS application by USB or Bluetooth.

The smartMFD application displays moving map and Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) functions, along with a large engine monitor screen while recording all data behind the scenes.

It can be controlled on the iPad by voice commands similar to the popular “Siri,” company officials note.

When the flight is complete, the data is uploaded to the smartCloud web application where it can be reviewed and shared with others, such as mechanics and manufacturers.

Other features include Carbon Monoxide detection, Real-time Aircraft Tracking, Pilot Logbook, Aircraft Flight Logs, and Discrepancy Reports (squawk list).

“Pilots of certified aircraft have been using their iPads in the cockpit to replace kneeboards and charts for some time now and smartPlane is the first step to allow the iPad to replace or supplement MFD displays in the panel” said Ash Vij, president of Guardian Avionics. “This is the kind of progress that helps bring the cost of aircraft ownership down for aircraft owners.”

All products in the smartPlane product line are built on the Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning prevention technology that Guardian Avionics has been known for. The smartLink 554, smartLink 555, smartLink 650, and smartLink 851 all include highly sensitive electrochemical CO detection sensors installed as standard safety equipment in all new single engine aircraft from Cessna, Cirrus, Piper, and Diamond, company officials report.

Guardian Avionics also is rebranding its line of iPad and iPhone instrument panel flush mounts as smartPanel Mounts and USB power supplies as smartPower under the smartPlane product line.

Best of all, according to company officials, is that the FAA has approved the smartPlane product line for installation in FAA Certified Part 23 aircraft under the NORSEE (Non-Required Safety Enhancing Equipment) authorization.

It requires only a minor alteration logbook entry by the A&P mechanic — no costly STC or field approvals needed, Guardian Avionics officials said.

All products in the smartPanel and smartPower line were previously NORSEE authorized. Guardian Avionics was the first company granted NORSEE authorization when the program launched in the summer of 2016.

Guardian Avionics is offering a special at EAA AirVenture where customers can preorder the smartLink 851 system with flight data, AHRS, USB power, and CO detection and will get a smartPanel iPad Mini or iPad Air/Pro 9.7-inch mount with the package. Price: $899.