New AOPA sweepstakes plane a ‘superior’ Super Cub

The next membership sweepstakes for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) will feature a Piper Super Cub equipped with amphibious floats, hydraulic skis, and tundra tires.

The aircraft will make its debut at the SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In and Expo in 2018 before traveling the country and being given away in 2019.

Upgrades to the Super Cub include a 2,000-pound gross weight increase, a new iconic Piper yellow paint job, vortex generators, three-inch extended landing gear, AERO LEDs for exterior lighting, an updated panel that is ADS-B Out compliant, and a yet-to-be-announced engine with more horsepower.

“With extensive upgrades inside and out, this Super Cub is the total package for the ultimate adventurer and we can’t wait to debut it at SUN ‘n FUN in 2018,” said AOPA President and CEO Mark Baker. “After the restoration we will be demonstrating for pilots everywhere what this classic airplane can do, whether back country, on the water, or on snow. Such refurbishments and the upgraded panel showcase what can be done to increase the safety, reliability, and utility of legacy airplanes — a means to improve the general aviation fleet.”