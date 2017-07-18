ForeFlight introduces dual-band ADS-B receiver

Flight planning app creator ForeFlight has introduced Scout, a portable, dual-band ADS-B receiver that delivers inflight weather and traffic information to the ForeFlight Mobile app. It sells for $199 (USD).

“We are excited to bring Scout to market in collaboration with uAvionix,” said Tyson Weihs, ForeFlight co-founder and CEO. “We want every pilot flying with the benefits of ADS-B In. The combination of an ADS-B In solution with ForeFlight makes flying safer and we believe has led to a meaningful reduction in weather-related incidents and accidents.

“We are delighted to now offer for those pilots and operators on a limited budget a low-cost option that will increase the number of pilots who can fly with this essential safety-enhancing capability,” he continued. “Inflight weather and traffic delivers better situational awareness and leads to better decision making.”

“Our vision at uAvionix is to bring the safety benefits of ADS-B to the world at a scale not previously possible,” said Paul Beard, uAvionix founder and CEO. “This partnership with ForeFlight to bring Scout to cockpits everywhere helps to fulfill that vision and make skies safer for all airspace users.”

ForeFlight teamed up with Palo Alto-based uAvionix to design and manufacture Scout. Scout has an ultra-compact form at 84 mm x 21 mm x 8 mm (3.4 inches x 0.8 inches x 0.3 inches) and weighs 17 grams.

The dual ADS-B antennas, optimized for 978 MHz and 1090 MHz frequencies, are integrated into the casing to create Scout’s compact design, company officials noted. The traffic awareness capability functions worldwide, officials add.

Scout is easy to setup and use — there’s no hardware to assemble, no software to download, nothing to configure, according to ForeFlight officials. Position on any window surface using Scout’s ball-joint and suction cup mounting system, plug into a power source, and fly.

Scout can be powered using any 5 volt Micro-USB power source, including existing USB chargers installed in aircraft or rechargeable USB batteries.

Customers can connect their iPad or iPhone directly to Scout’s integrated Wi-Fi network and receive inflight subscription-free ADS-B weather and traffic information displayed exclusively on the ForeFlight Mobile app.

Scout supports up to four devices, as well as Cockpit Sharing, a feature that enables users to easily share routes between all devices on Scout’s network.

Scout supports the full range of FIS-B weather and data, including animated regional and CONUS NEXRAD, METARs, TAFs, AIR/SIGMETs, PIREPs, winds and temps aloft, TFRs, NOTAMs, and SUA information.

Scout can also receive air-to-air traffic information from ADS-B Out equipped aircraft and re-broadcast traffic information (ADS-R and TIS-B) from FAA ground towers.

Customers should keep in mind that if their aircraft is not equipped with ADS-B Out, then they will have a limited view of traffic on ForeFlight.

Over-the-air firmware updates are delivered through ForeFlight Mobile, company officials said.

All ForeFlight subscription plans support connectivity with Scout.