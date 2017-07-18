Garmin debuts all-in-one portable ADS-B and SiriusXM Aviation receiver

Garmin has introduced the GDL 52/51, a series of portable receivers capable of receiving Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) traffic and weather, as well as SiriusXM Aviation weather and audio on portables and mobile devices.

The flagship GDL 52 combines all of these functions into a single device, while the GDL 51 specifically provides SiriusXM Aviation weather and audio entertainment.

Both also receive GPS position data and display back-up attitude information on compatible portable devices.

Wireless and hardwired compatibility is extended to the G3X Touch, the aera 660 and aera 795/796 aviation portables, as well as wireless connectivity with the Garmin Pilot app, giving customers access to weather, ADS-B traffic and more using a single device, according to Garmin officials.

The GDL 52 combines a dual-link ADS-B and SiriusXM receiver in one, supplying ADS-B traffic, a range of Flight Information Service-Broadcast (FIS-B) weather products, as well as SiriusXM Aviation weather and audio to compatible Connext products via Bluetooth wireless technology or hardwired connections.

The GDL 51 specifically provides SiriusXM Aviation weather and audio. The GDL 52/51 also receive GPS position and back-up attitude information for display on select portables and mobile devices.

In addition to weather data, pilots utilizing the GDL 52 can receive ADS-B traffic information and audible alerts to identify potential traffic conflicts. ADS-B traffic is overlaid on the dedicated traffic page, the moving map, as well as IFR/VFR charts on compatible devices.

Patented TargetTrend and TerminalTraffic enhance the traffic picture, according to Garmin officials. TargetTrend provides pilots with a more intuitive method of judging target trajectories and closure rates, while TerminalTraffic displays a picture of ADS-B-equipped aircraft and ground vehicles throughout the airport environment on the moving map and SafeTaxi airport diagram.

A rechargeable Lithium-ion battery allows the GDL 52 to receive ADS-B and SiriusXM data for up to five hours on a single charge, while the GDL 51 can receive SiriusXM data for up to seven hours.

Pilots also have access to the most recent data as the GDL series continually downloads traffic and weather information in the background, even while the display is sleeping, according to Garmin officials.

The GDL series is capable of wirelessly streaming data to two devices and making hardwired connections to two additional devices simultaneously.

Remote-mount versions of the GDL series, the GDL 52R/51R, can also be wired to external power. The GDL 52/52R/51/51R can hardwire or wirelessly connect to G3X Touch, the aera 660 and aera 795/796, while also wirelessly connecting to the Garmin Pilot app.

By connecting a compatible Bluetooth headset to the GDL series, pilots can wirelessly listen to audio services provided by SiriusXM. Volume adjustments and station selection are completed through a compatible display.

Additionally, pilots with a compatible audio panel installed in the cockpit, such as the GMA 245/245R, GMA 345 and GMA 35c/350c/350Hc may connect the GDL 52/51 to the audio panel via Bluetooth to wirelessly access SiriusXM audio.

Audio panels with a wired music input can also connect to the GDL 52/51 using a wired connection.

Additionally, a 3.5mm audio out jack is positioned on the side of the portable receiver to so it’s easy to connect an audio panel to the GDL series.

The GDL 52/51 are compatible with G3X Touch, the aera 660 and aera 795/796 aviation portables and the Garmin Pilot app on Apple and Android mobile devices.

The GDL 51/51R are expected to be available for an expected street price of $649. The GDL 52/52R are expected to be available for an expected street price of $1,149.

The GDL 52R and GDL 51/51R will be available at EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, July 24-30, 2017. Garmin dealers will be taking orders for the portable GDL 52, which is anticipated to be available in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The new GDL series also include a free trial of the Garmin Pilot app.

Both products are currently eligible for a SiriusXM Aviation rebate of $200 with an initial purchase of a SiriusXM Aviation weather subscription. Additionally, customers who purchase a GDL 52/52R will receive the first three months of a free monthly subscription to the SiriusXM Pilot Preferred aviation weather package and the SiriusXM All Access audio programming package at no cost.