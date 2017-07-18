Mooney adds subscription to SiriusXM for new buyers

Mooney will provide a one-year subscription to SiriusXM’s aviation weather, information, and audio programming services with the purchase of a new aircraft.

Mooney customers will receive a one-year subscription to SiriusXM’s top-tier Aviation Weather and Information services, plus the SiriusXM All Access programming package.

Mooney aircraft feature Garmin avionics to deliver SiriusXM Aviation Weather.

Features include: