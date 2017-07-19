Trig Avionics adds to radio line

Trig Avionics has introduced the latest additions to its line of radios: The TY96A and TY97A.

Both are slimline 760 channel VHF radios with 25kHz spacing. They include the same pilot friendly features as the TY96 and TY97 and are designed for pilots flying outside 8.33kHz mandated airspace, according to company officials.

The TY96A is a 10-watt radio, the TY97A is a 16-watt version.

The radios have no cooling fans, which means they can be easier and cheaper to accommodate in an old stack, company officials said.

The TY96A and TY97A have the same pilot friendly features as the TY96 and TY97, such as the “Push Step” button. This ensures the fastest tuning and transition between 25kHz and 50kHz, company officials explain. Pilots can course tune in 50kHz and then fine tune in 25kHz, officials add.

On the TY96A and TY97A, frequencies and identifiers are shown, with a flip flop button to make a standby frequency active. The dual watch feature allows monitoring of two frequencies and an Emergency button makes selection of 121.5 instantaneous.

Pilots also have access to the “Say Again” feature. This replays up to 30 seconds of the previously received transmission, meaning the pilot can avoid requesting, “Say Again,” officials explain.

The TY96A and TY97A radios give you flexibility to load more than 200 frequencies and identifiers in the radio’s memory using a USB stick. You can create a database on a PC and load using a CSV file.

Each pilot can customize their own frequency list and load it from the USB prior to flight.

There are no database subscription fees, according to company officials.

The radios also include a built-in two-place stereo intercom with support for stereo music.

The TY96A and TY97A are available to order now and will be shipping later this year.