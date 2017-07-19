Tuskegee Airman to make special appearance at KidVenture

Tuskegee Airman pilot Harry Stewart will make a special appearance at the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Red Tail Squadron‘s RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit inside KidVenture at EAA Airventure, which is slated for July 24-30, 2017.

All ages are welcome to meet Stewart and get his autograph. He will be at the RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit inside KidVenture Thursday, July 27, Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Visitors to the RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit mobile movie theater will be treated to an original film about the Tuskegee Airmen on a 160° panoramic screen. The experience creates the feeling of being in the cockpit soaring above the clouds in a P-51C Mustang, the iconic aircraft of the Tuskegee Airmen.

While you’re there, pick up a Tuskegee Airmen Trivia Card to earn prizes, including a dog tag featuring the Six Guiding Principles of the Tuskegee Airmen: Aim High, Believe In Yourself, Use Your Brain, Be Ready To Go, Never Quit and Expect to Win.

In addition to the RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit, KidVenture will feature many hands-on activities for young people to bring their dreams of aviation to life.

Located inside the EAA AirVenture convention grounds at Pioneer Airport, KidVenture is open Monday, July 24, through Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Retired United States Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Harry Stewart Jr. flew 43 combat missions in World War II with the 332nd Fighter Group, known today as the Tuskegee Airmen.

As part of our nation’s first black military pilots, Stewart amassed an outstanding record. He was one of only four Tuskegee Airmen with three aerial victories in one day, amazingly taking down three German Focke-Wulf 190s on April 1, 1945.

He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for the effort, and earned a place in the history books.

In 1949, Stewart was a part of the team from the 332nd Fighter Group that won the first ever USAF fighter gunnery competition, the Air Force’s version of “Top Gun.”

Despite flying in obsolete single engine P-47 aircraft for the event, they led from the start and won in the conventional aircraft division. However, the official record of the victory listed the winner “unknown” until 1995 when Stewart ensured the record was corrected. The trophy had mysteriously disappeared and was not recovered until 2004.

Stewart was discharged from active duty in 1950, serving as a Reservist for several more years.

He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from NYU and retired from his civilian career as the Vice President of the ANR Pipeline Company in Detroit, Michigan.

The CAF Red Tail Squadron is a volunteer-driven non-profit organization dedicated to educating audiences across the country about the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, America’s first black military pilots and their support personnel.

RISE ABOVE: Red Tail, their three-fold outreach program, includes a fully restored World War II-era P-51C Mustang, the signature aircraft of the Tuskegee Airmen; the RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit 53-foot mobile theater featuring the original panoramic film “Rise Above”; and resource materials for teachers and youth leaders.

Each year, they embark on a nine-month cross-country tour that includes appearances at air shows, schools, museums and community events.