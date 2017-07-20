American Legend introduces Super Legend XP

American Legend Aircraft Company has introduced the Super Legend XP.

The Super Legend XP (eXtra Performance), available as an E-LSA or EAB, is the enhanced performance version of the company’s Legend Cub, according to company officials.

Enhancement modifications include square wing tips, extended flaps and ailerons, 40-gallons-usable fuel tanks, and more.

“Stunning slow speed characteristics, higher top speed, and greater control authority are the result of the wing modifications,” company officials said in a prepared release.

The Super Legend XP also offers more in its undercarriage. A custom-made cabane vee matches the bigger engine and tundra tires. An extended landing gear puts the wheels 3 inches forward and adds 3 inches in height. The results are increased angle of attack for better takeoff performance and improved braking with heavier engines, company officials explained.

Coupled to the extended landing gear are Acme Aero Shocks. These enhance comfort and control during taxi and landing, Legend officials said.

A range of tundra tires — sized from 8.50 to 31 inches — is matched with Grove wheel/brakes on the Super Legend XP. Plus, there’s a choice of heel or toe brakes.

A new T3 Tailwheel Suspension System replaces the customary static leaf spring with a dynamic coil spring. The T3’s coil over shock is tuned to provide impact cushioning and limit rebounding. The T3 works with Scott and ABI baby bushwheels.

Further modifications include L-21 style extended rear windows and a skylight, affording pilots nearly 360° views, according to company officials.

A second fuselage enhancement is an extended baggage area, allowing transport of lengthy and bulky gear in the tail of the aircraft. Weight reduction throughout the Legend Cub lineup has also contributed to performance enhancements.

The Super Legend XP with Titan engine is now available in a dual fuel configuration, for operation on mogas or avgas. Switch-selectable, the engine timing is tuned to either fuel grade, while a surplus of power remains available on both, company officials said.