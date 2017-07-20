Applications now being accepted for Women in Aviation scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for 103 scholarships, totaling $569,965, from Women in Aviation.

The scholarships will be presented at WAI’s 29th Annual International Women in Aviation Conference, slated for March 22-24, 2018, in Reno, Nevada.

Scholarships are available for flight training and scholastic funding with specific scholarships earmarked for nearly every aspect of the aviation and aerospace community.

According to association officials, additional scholarships will be added in the coming months, and the total value of awarded scholarships typically reaches more than $600,000 annually.

“These scholarships are so important to our members seeking flight training opportunities in order to advance their careers,” says WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “For the fortunate members who are awarded a scholarship, an aviation career becomes much more affordable.”

Seven new scholarships are offered this year, including one for dispatchers, “late bloomers,” and both commercial and general aviation. The value of these new scholarships is $11,300.

“As exciting as this roster of scholarships is, we know more scholarships are on their way for award in 2018,” says Dr. Chabrian. “Thanks to our generous sponsors who are making aviation dreams come true for our members. We strive to have a scholarship for every aviation profession, age group, and interest.”

The only qualification to apply for a WAI scholarship is that the applicant must be a member of Women in Aviation International as of Nov. 1, 2017.

New this year, applicants may apply for up to three scholarships, plus internships.

Delta Air Lines, for example, is offering a 13-week paid 2018 summer internship for a college student studying business management or industrial engineering.

Individual scholarships may have additional qualifications to apply.

Nearly all scholarships may be applied for electronically and submitted through WAI.org/education/scholarships.

Applications may also be mailed through the traditional postal process.

Applications must be submitted by Nov. 13, 2017.