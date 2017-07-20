PS Engineering enhances flagship audio control panels

PS Engineering has enhanced two of its flagship audio control panels, the PMA450A and PMA8000G.

The company added a timer function to the PMA450A and monitor mode to the PMA8000G.

PMA450A Timer Function

The PMA450A now includes timer functions using on-screen controls and audio annunciations to help pilots keep track of timed approaches, fuel tank changes, or the myriad of other time-dependent cockpit tasks.

The function is count down, with an audio announcement at 1-minute and a final alert at the timer expiration.

For pilots who want to record elapsed flight time or some other event, the PMA450A does that too.

PMA8000G Monitor Mode and Front Panel Control of Bluetooth Devices

Monitor mode has been added to the PMA8000G. Even though the PMA8000G has IntelliAudio, pilots sometimes prefer a hard cutoff of the secondary radio.

This capability allows the pilot to listen to two communications radios, and will automatically mute the secondary radio when the primary radio, selected for transmitting, becomes active. In this way, the pilot can listen to the terminal weather or CTAF, and still be alerted when there is radio traffic from ATC.

PMA8000G can connect to three different devices at the same time: A phone, an iPad, and a digital camera or other Bluetooth enabled receiving devices.

A pilot can choose to just stream aircraft audio or everything the pilot hears to these while still listening to streaming music or connecting to a phone. There is even a way to change the volume of the streamed audio level, a must when connecting to various devices, according to company officials.

PS Engineering recently reduced pricing on all PMA8000 series, and includes the PS Streamer as standard equipment in the PMA8000G and the PMA450A.