Sporty’s founder honored with Boy Scouts Silver Beaver Award

Sporty’s Founder and Chairman Hal Shevers has been awarded the Silver Beaver Award by the Boy Scouts of America’s Dan Beard Council.

This award, given to those who do not seek it, honors an individual who implements Scouting programs and performs community service through hard work, self-sacrifice, dedication and many years of service. The Silver Beaver is the highest award that can be given at the Council level.

On the local level, Shevers has provided financial support for capital improvements for the Cincinnati area Boy Scout camps. He provides meeting space for the U.S. Grant District Committee meetings and the annual District Pinewood Derby.

He also hosts an annual Youth Aviation Adventure Day at the Clermont County/Sporty’s Airport in Ohio in which more than 100 aviation merit badges are awarded. He provides leadership for Sporty’s Aviation Exploring post, now more than 20 years old.

In addition, two recent Eagle projects took place at Clermont County/Sporty’s Airport, where both Scouts worked to improve the airport viewing area with the addition of picnic tables, playground equipment and more.

Shevers is also a Distinguished Eagle Scout, chairman of the Aviation Exploring National Committee, and a member of the Boy Scouts of America Advisory Council.

“Scouting laid the foundation for my future accomplishments,” Shevers said. “I can never pay back Scouting for what Scouting has done for me.”