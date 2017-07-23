Two jet engines

Frequent contributor Gary Lanthrum sent us this photo, taken July 2, 2017, at the Tacoma, Washington, Wings and Wheels celebration.

“The plane is an Aero L-29 Delfin, powered by a Motorlet M-701C 500 turbojet from the Czech Republic,” he reports. “The jet dragster is from Smoke & Thunder jet shows and is powered by a Westinghouse J34-48. That engine was originally used in the North American Buckeye T-2A training aircraft.”