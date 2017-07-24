Delayed OSH arrival

Albert Dyer sent us these photos, taken at DeKalb Taylor Airport (KDKB), which is a little over 100 miles south of OSH, the Wittman Regional Airport in Wisconsin, which is the site of this week’s EAA AirVenture.

“It’s a great airport to make a fuel stop or when weather threatens,” Albert notes. “This past Sunday (July 23, 2017) a line of significant thunderstorms moved through the area and created a weather delay for a few hours for the OSH bound pilots.”

“Aircraft began filling the ramp about 45 minutes before the rain began. In the FBO pilots updated their flight status to those listening on the other end of the phone call,” he continued. “A hot grill provided a bite to eat, but relax they could not. They worried about their gals on the ramp in the weather.

“As the storms raced eastward toward Lake Michigan the ramp emptied and the journey to OSH flew on,” he said, adding the two photos were taken about an hour and a half apart.