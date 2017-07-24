Dynon Certified unveiled at Oshkosh

On opening day of EAA AirVenture 2017, Dynon unveiled its Dynon Certified line of products.

“For years, pilots of certified aircraft have been forced to choose between maintaining their outdated, legacy instrumentation or upgrading their panel with expensive, piecemeal avionics upgrades,” company officials said in a prepared release. “That changes now: The upcoming certification of Dynon’s flagship SkyView HDX system represents a breakthrough in the availability of affordable retrofit avionics solutions for type certificated aircraft.”

“For years, thousands of light sport and amateur-built aircraft pilots have benefited from Dynon’s intuitive, affordable, and safety-enhancing integrated avionics systems,” said John Torode, Dynon founder and CEO. ” We’re ready to bring the Dynon approach to the rest of the GA fleet.”

Dynon Certified systems are complete, integrated avionics packages designed to be installed in a wide variety of GA aircraft.

With roots in light sport and experimental aircraft, Dynon products have already been installed in more than 20,000 aircraft, company officials noted.

The Dynon Certified line features SkyView HDX, Dynon’s flagship integrated avionics platform to replace legacy equipment.

SkyView HDX features:

Primary Flight Display with Synthetic Vision and Angle-of-Attack;

Autopilot;

Engine Monitor with all EGTs/CHTs, Lean Assist, and Fuel Computer;

Mapping with Flight Planning, ADS-B Traffic and Weather, and Electronic Flight Bag;

Mode S Transponder with 2020-compliant ADS-B Out,

Battery Backup.

Installing SkyView HDX does not change aircraft certification basis or operating limitations, company officials report. All primary flight instruments, including attitude, are fully IFR capable. The system also includes an independent backup EFIS.

SkyView HDX is additionally compatible with popular IFR navigators like the Avidyne IFD series and the GTN/GNS series.

Dynon expects to receive STC and PMA approval for the Cessna 172 and Beechcraft B58 Baron shortly, with additional aircraft types to follow.

Dynon officials said they expect to “continuously expand” the approved model list (AML) to a broad range of type certificated aircraft.

Installation will be available through a Dynon direct installation center in the Seattle area, as well as through a network of approved installers.

Pricing for Dynon Certified products will be the same as for the LSA/experimental versions, with STCs priced separately.

The cost of the equipment installed in the initial C172 is approximately $16,000. This SkyView HDX system includes Primary Flight Instruments, Engine Monitoring, Autopilot, Mode S Transponder with 2020-compliant ADS-B Out, Mapping with Flight Planning, ADS-B In Traffic and Weather, Battery Backup, and more. It also includes redundant flight instruments via a Dynon EFIS-D10A. The initial C172 STC will be priced separately at $2,000.