Garmin D2 Charlie aviator watch introduced

Garmin has introduced the D2 Charlie aviator watch, a timepiece that boasts global navigation information, moving maps and a host of connectivity options.

Designed with pilots, aviation enthusiasts and aspiring pilots in mind, the D2 Charlie aviator watch features real-time worldwide weather radar, as well as airport information that includes frequencies, runway information, weather data and more.

Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate technology also allows customers to measure heart rate 24/7 alongside daily activity tracking.

Using the new QuickFit bands. pilots can switch between the titanium or leather bands to a sporty silicone band in seconds to suit style preference.

A moving map incorporates key landmarks, such as airports, navaids, roads, bodies of water, cities and more, offering improved situational awareness, according to company officials.

Dedicated direct-to and nearest buttons along the side of the bezel allows for navigation commands.

When the D2 Charlie is paired with Garmin Connect on a connected mobile device, customers can view weather radar on top of the map display relative to flight plan information. To access local weather radar, pilots can press and hold the direct-to and down buttons.

Pilots can also overlay estimated time enroute (ETE), universal coordinated time (UTC) or other pilot-selectable data fields overtop the map so it’s easy to monitor the progress of a flight and view pertinent flight information simultaneously, company officials note.

When using the Garmin Pilot application on a compatible Apple or Android mobile device, pilots can wirelessly transfer a flight plan to D2 Charlie. GPS data from the watch can also be shared and used by a tablet or mobile device using Garmin Pilot.

D2 Charlie also features automated flight logging, which initiates the logbook function to begin recording when a change in altitude is detected. Information such as date, total flight time and route are automatically recorded and logged within the watch and synced across the flyGarmin website and the Garmin Pilot app.

Remote control of the VIRB Ultra 30 action camera, as well as the VIRB 360, is also available using the D2 Charlie aviator watch.

The D2 Charlie aviator watch comes preloaded with a multisport toolset for running, golfing, cycling, swimming, skiing and more. Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate technology provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring, without the need for a chest strap. Water rated to 100 meters, it can also withstand swimming and other water activities.

D2 Charlie also incorporates activity tracking functions, which counts steps and provides a customized step goal each morning, while also counting calories and distance throughout the day. It also features a vibration move alert after one hour of inactivity and sleep mode to monitor quality of rest at night.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, customers can view phone calls, text and email smart notifications at their wrist.

Two built-in aviation-tailored customizable watch faces allow pilots to input the tail number of their aircraft.

D2 Charlie is also compatible with Connect IQ so pilots and aviation enthusiasts can further customize their watch with apps, widgets, data fields and watch faces. Customers can even personalize the watch face of their D2 Charlie with a favorite image, such as a logo or photo of their favorite aircraft thanks to the Garmin Face It app that lets customers create a watch face using a JPEG image.

The D2 Charlie offers up to 20 hours of battery life in GPS mode and up to 12 days in smartwatch mode.

Suggested retail price is $799 for the leather band and $999 for the titanium edition. Both versions of the D2 Charlie also come with a sporty silicone band.

The D2 Charlie aviator watch also comes with free lifetime aviation database updates.