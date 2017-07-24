Non-TSO’d glass panel approved for XCub

CubCrafters has received FAA approval of a non-TSO’d, fully-integrated EFIS avionics suite as primary instrumentation for the company’s Part 23 Certified XCub.

According to company officials, CubCrafters received the approval by amendment to the XCub Type Certificate. The amendment allows installation of the Garmin G3X Touch system, as well as Garmin’s digital autopilot.

“The introduction of the XCub in June of last year served as a catalyst for this certification effort,” says Randy Lervold, president. “At the time, we recognized that the FAA’s revised ‘risk based’ certification philosophy was forthcoming, so we chose to initially offer an analog day/night VFR panel on the new model. Longer-term, we were determined to offer the same functionality, safety and value as we do in our Carbon Cub family of aircraft. Garmin’s G3X Touch 10-inch flight display is an overwhelming favorite of Carbon Cub buyers, and it is a perfect match for the XCub, as well. Now, only a year after the XCub launch, we have added the G3X suite to our Type Certificate, and more importantly, as an option on the order form for 2018 deliveries. We believe the added capabilities and value offered by this new panel are game-changing.”

Other companies have received approvals of non-certified products, originally intended for the experimental and LSA markets, for retrofit on Part 23 light aircraft. However, this is the first time an OEM has received an approval for the complete primary flight instrumentation suite on a Part 23 certified aircraft panel, according to CubCrafters officials.

“Our new instrument panel delivers much higher performance than anything near this price point,” said Jim Richmond, CubCrafters’ founder and CEO. “We’ve heard from customers who own high-end aircraft with sophisticated certified glass cockpits. They tell us they prefer flying with the G3X system in their Carbon Cubs.”

“The implications for our market are clear and significant,” he continued. “The FAA’s new risk-based certification philosophy will allow buyers of new certified airplanes to enjoy high-performance panel choices at prices that were unthinkable before today.”

CubCrafters’ new glass panel includes the Garmin G3X Touch flight display plus angle of attack (AOA) indicator as standard equipment. It also incorporates Garmin’s GTR 200R comm radio and GTX 335R transponder. The GTX 335 includes an integrated WAAS/GPS position source enabling ADS-B Out functionality, fulfilling NextGen requirements for ADS-B compliance in 2020.

Garmin’s dual-axis autopilot, including the GMC 307 control head, is available as an option. The new panel is also “float-ready” and accepts the control head for Wipaire’s 2100 amphibious floats.

For an introductory period, the new panel will also include the Sandia SAI 340 Quattro multi-function indicator at no additional charge. The self-powered four-in-one backup instrument provides precision Airspeed, Attitude, Altitude, and Slip indications in an EFIS presentation.

The new panel will be available on CubCrafters’ 2018 XCub models scheduled for delivery in January.