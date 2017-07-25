Cirrus Embarks on a new training journey

If you buy a pre-owned Cirrus, Cirrus wants to embark on a journey with you — a training journey. Whether you buy that aircraft through Cirrus’ pre-owned sales network or from an independent seller, Cirrus Embark is something you’ll be able — and should — take advantage of.

New owners who register online will get up to three days of standardized Cirrus instruction, a log-in to the Cirrus Approach Learning Portal, a complimentary one-year membership to the Cirrus Owners and Pilots Association (COPA), a copy of the Cirrus FOM and aircraft POH, a redemption code for the iFOM, and one-on-one Cirrus Transition Training with an authorized Cirrus training provider, tailored to the pilot’s previous experience all at no cost.

Wow! Bravo Cirrus!

To be honest, I was surprised to see Cirrus include out-of-network transactions. That point is what impressed me.

“This is very important to us,” said Cirrus DR Product Line Manager Ivy McIver at AirVenture. “We’ve hired a person to specifically manage this program. It is crucial that pilots, and their families, feel confident and safe in their new aircraft.”

McIver admitted there was a good amount of discussion on the point of including all pre-owned buyers. Ultimately, it proved to be inline with Cirrus’ ongoing multi-year effort to lower the accident rate.

And this will not be a cheap program for Cirrus. Depending on the aircraft, instructor and location, Cirrus authorized training can cost $500 to $700 per day.

How many Cirrus change hands each year?

“Our best guess is in the neighborhood of 400,” noted McIver. “There are more than 6,700 in the fleet.”

Whether you buy a late model SR-22 for $600,000 or an early model SR-20 for less than $150,000 (I found seven on the Trade-A-Plane website), Embark is open to all pre-owned Cirrus buyers.

Sadly, I can already hear the haters. They’ll say, “See, this is proof that the Cirrus is dangerous or hard to fly.” Or words to that effect. And those haters couldn’t be more wrong.

Is the Cirrus more complex than a J-3? You betcha. But proper training – Cirrus has proven – makes the aircraft and its pilot a safer combination. Want proof? The Cirrus accident rate is below the industry’s rate.

I hope other manufacturer will consider embarking on a similar journey.