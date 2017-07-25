Hartzell teams with Raisbeck Engineering

Hartzell Propeller and Raisbeck Engineering are collaborating on new structural composite swept blade props for the Beechcraft King Air 350 turboprop, according to company officials.

The King Air 350 is modified by Raisbeck Engineering with Hartzell’s newest structural composite 106-inch diameter lightweight five-blade propellers.

Hartzell designs and manufactures the King Air propellers and Raisbeck performs the flight tests for the STC, which it expects soon, according to company officials.

The new King Air 350 propellers are an extension of the propeller blade technology advancements developed jointly by Hartzell and Raisbeck for the King Air 90, King Air B200 series, and King Air 300 series aircraft, company officials note.

The new composite propellers have an extended 3,000-hour, three-year warranty.

The collaboration has led to an increase in takeoff, climb and cruise performance with decreased noise, report company officials.

Hartzell’s new five-blade swept propellers replace the standard Hartzell four-blade aluminum blade propellers.