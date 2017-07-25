Joint venture to produce composite propellers and airframe components

Sterna Composite Aircraft and Design, Analysis and Research Corporation (DARcorporation) unveiled a new joint venture on opening day of EAA AirVenture 2017.

The joint venture, called Sterna Composite Aircraft, will produce composite aviation propellers and airframe components in Lawrence, Kansas.

According to officials with both companies, the new joint venture “will capitalize on the strong design capabilities DARcorporation has developed as a leading provider of aeronautical engineering services and on Sterna’s strength in the composite propeller and airframe manufacturing.”

“This agreement represents each organization’s strong commitment to provide customers with a single source for the best in composite propellers and airframes,” said Dr. Willem Anemaat, president of DARcorporation. “This joint venture expands the DARcorporation services into a total product solution, from design, to prototyping, to testing, to production.”

Based in China, Sterna Composite Aircraft specializes in the manufacture of carbon fiber hollow composite propellers for the ultralight, light-sport aircraft and airboat communities.

DARcorporation has been offering aeronautical engineering software and consulting services since 1991. Pprojects include single and multi-engine propeller and jet powered aircraft, business jets, Very Light Jets (VLJ), kit, LSA and experimental category aircraft, VTOL aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles for civil and military applications, and hybrid air/ground vehicles.