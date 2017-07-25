New name for MYGOFLIGHT

DENVER – MYGOFLIGHT, a maker of iPad gear, flight bags and displays for pilots, has changed its name to MGF.

This change reflects the growth into a company focused on solving problems people have in using advanced technology securely, safely and visibly in aviation and in other extreme environments, including trucking, automotive, cycling, photography and more, according to company officials.

Since 2010, MYGOFLIGHT has developed a range of products that enable people to better interact with technology and data, company officials noted.

“We started MYGOFLIGHT with a simple mission, to help pilots fly safely and securely with new technologies starting with the iPad,” said Charles Schneider, CEO, MGF. “Today we do that and more for pilots and many other professionals. Our name change reflects what we have become and the direction we are going.”

MGF is now organized into two divisions.

MGF Products

MGF Products builds iPad and tablet gear for pilots and other professionals. This includes cases, mounts, kneeboards, flight bags, anti-glare protective glass and accessories. MGF products help people integrate iPad and tablet technologies into the flight deck and dashboard of a vehicle.

MGF Advanced Display Systems

MGF Advanced Display Systems (ADS) builds head up display systems and technology, allowing pilots to fly with their head up and eyes out, minimizing head down time, company officials said.