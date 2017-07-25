Welcome to OSH, now take a stand

The first of several text messages — I and thousands of others will likely receive — from the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) during AirVenture 2017 offered a stark reminder…and I wasn’t even onsite yet.

“Welcome to #OSH17!” the message starts.

Immediately followed by a wet blanket over the excitement that is OSH: “Take a stand and attend the ATC Privatization Summit…”

I understand why EAA sent the message, but man, what a buzzkill just as the biggest party of the year has just started.