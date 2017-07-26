Paradigm Aerobatic Team returns to Oshkosh

Glenn Brasch of AirportCourtesyCars.com, who is volunteering at EAA AirVenture 2017, sent us this photo of the Paradigm Aerobatic Team at this week’s show.

The team, made of pilots from the United States, Spain and France, debuted at last year’s AirVenture.

Led by Eric Farewell of Aviator PPG in Central Florida, the team is the first to do aerobatics in paramotor ultralights. Check out a video from last year of Eric introducing the team below the photo.