Tempest debuts ‘non-sticking’ oil filter

Tempest Plus Marketing Group (TPMG) has introduced SPIN EZ, the industry’s first truly “non-sticking” oil filter, according to company officials.

According to Tempest officials, spin-on oil filters have historically been difficult to remove from the engine.

But SPIN EZ’s proprietary adhered solid seal lubricant stays where it’s supposed to, company officials explain.

Tempest SPIN EZ oil filters also feature a magnetic engine wear detector in every filter, and have an integral by-pass containment protection in filters with internal by-pass valves, company officials note.

Tempest aviation reports that the oil filters meet or exceed every requirement of the FAA.

The oil filters are available from authorized Tempest distributors.