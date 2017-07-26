Young Eagles partners with the legendary Stan Lee

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is teaming with The Stan Lee Foundation, a public charity promoting literacy, education, and the arts, to promote EAA’s Young Eagles program and encourage education and exploration for young people in all areas of aviation and aeronautics.

Stan Lee, the legendary creator of such comic-book heroes as Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, and the X-Men, will attend EAA AirVenture Oshkosh July 27-29, 2017, to help kickoff the partnership.

After an initial special announcement at the EAA Gathering of Eagles fundraiser on July 27, a public announcement will take place on Friday, July 28, on Boeing Plaza. Lee will also have a photo opportunity and autograph session at 2 p.m. on July 28 in the AirVenture Welcome Center, with shared proceeds benefiting The Stan Lee Foundation and EAA’s youth aviation education programs.

“I’ve always believed in encouraging children to read, think, imagine, and do,” Lee said. “Nowhere do these positive actions come to life more than in EAA’s successful Young Eagles program. As Young Eagles celebrates its 25th anniversary, I want to donate a special gift to this wonderful program, and I’ll be bringing a new friend to Oshkosh to help me do it.”

Young Eagles has introduced flight to more than 2 million young people at no cost since 1992, created by EAA as a pathway for kids to discover the world of flight. Past Young Eagles chairmen include actors Harrison Ford and Cliff Robertson, legendary pilot Gen. Chuck Yeager, “Miracle on the Hudson” pilots Sully Sullenberger and Jeff Skiles, plus the current chairman, air show star Sean D. Tucker.

“Our Young Eagles volunteer pilots and ground support people have created a unique legacy over the first 25 years of Young Eagles – one that has created a new generation of aviators and changes young lives,” said Jack J. Pelton, EAA CEO and Chairman. “We cannot express deeply enough our appreciation to Stan Lee and The Stan Lee Foundation for their support of Young Eagles. With their commitment announced at Oshkosh on July 28, we will bring Young Eagles even more visibility and participation in the next quarter century.”