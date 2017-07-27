Celebrating the 10th anniversary of WomenVenture

WomenVenture’s traditional group photo took on special meaning this year as WomenVenture celebrated its 10th anniversary at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh on July 26, 2017.

Launched to provide a social and networking event for women during AirVenture, WomenVenture has also showcased the large number of women at the show with the group photo, shot annually in Boeing Plaza.

“Our WomenVenture t-shirts are an integral part of increasing the visibility of women during AirVenture,” says Women in Aviation International President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “This year we all wore blue and formed a sea of enthusiastic, lively and, some may even say, boisterous women in Boeing Plaza.”

Although there are WomenVenture events scheduled all week long of the show, from July 24-30, 2017, July 26 was WomenVenture Wednesday, which began with Women in Aviation International’s Connect Breakfast, held in EAA’s Nature Center and attended by more than 400 people.

The group photo was followed by the WomenVenture Power Lunch held in Theater in the Woods featuring Dr. Janet Lapp, a motivational speaker who specializes in leadership issues.

“Ten years of WomenVenture is quite an accomplishment, and we are grateful to EAA for making this initiative possible,” said Chabrian. “Since its beginning, WomenVenture has motivated and inspired thousands of women. For women who love the Oshkosh experience, WomenVenture adds an extra measure of fun and excitement to an amazing week.”