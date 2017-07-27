Garmin Pilot adds synthetic vision to Android mobile devices

Garmin has introduced several enhancements and an expanded feature set for the Garmin Pilot application on Apple and Android mobile devices.

New for Android, Garmin Pilot customers can now access synthetic vision (SVX), as well as pilot-configurable checklists within the app, according to company officials.

Garmin officials report that customers using Garmin Pilot on an Apple mobile device can take advantage of weight and balance calculations tailored to helicopter operators, Search and Rescue (SAR) options, and more.

The company notes that with the latest upgrade, both platforms also offer connectivity with the GDL 52/GDL 51 portable receivers, the D2 Charlie aviator watch, and the VIRB 360 camera.