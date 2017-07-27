Glenn Brasch of AirportCourtesyCars.com is volunteering at the Experimental Aircraft Association‘s AirVenture 2017 in Oshkosh this week, as well as sending photos to General Aviation News. Here are a series of true legends in flight, including the B-29 FIFI, the B-25s Pancho and Yellow Rose, and a Heritage Flight with today’s most modern aircraft flying with the heroes from World War II.