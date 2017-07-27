New edition of Visualized Flight Maneuvers Handbook released

ASA has released the fourth edition of Visualized Flight Maneuvers For High Wing Aircraft. The updated version complies with the Private Pilot Airman Certification Standards (ACS-6).

Company officials note that the handbook covers all the flight maneuvers required for Private, Sport, Commercial, and Flight Instructor certification.

Each maneuver is depicted in detail according to type of aircraft in which the lesson will take place, states the objective of the task, and lists the FAA certification standards required, according to company officials. The handbook is illustrated with horizontal fold-out pages that show the complete maneuver in a wide layout.

Also available in this series is Visualized Flight Maneuvers Handbook for Low Wing Aircraft.

Visualized Flight Maneuvers For High Wing Aircraft is available in spiral-bound, softcover ($19.95), and eBook ($14.95).