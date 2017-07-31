MGF rolls out the Ultimate Flight Sim Immersion Cockpit

MGF, formerly MYGOFLIGHT, introduced its Ultimate Flight Sim Immersion Cockpit during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017.

The Ultimate Flight Sim Immersion Cockpit is powered by Laminar Research’s X-Plane flight simulator and FlyThisSim’ panel software.

“There is a space between a desktop flight simulator and a full-blown flight simulator,” said Charles Schneider, CEO. “Our Flight Sim Immersion Cockpit fills that void.”

According to company officials, the workstation can be used for flight simulation, gaming, and as a computer workstation.

The introductory price of the MGF Ultimate Flight Sim Immersion Cockpit is $5,990, a $2,000 savings.