Sporty’s Vision Jet auction raises $687,000 for charity

With a winning bid of $2.615 million, an anonymous, pre-qualified bidder won the Sporty’s auction for a Cirrus Vision Jet.



The auction took place all week at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, ending July 28, 2017.

Sporty’s auctioned its early delivery position for a Cirrus Vision Jet, pledging that any money bid over the aircraft list price, including options — $1,927,653 — would be donated to charity. With the final bid, $687,000 will be donated to charity.

Sporty’s partnered with Cirrus Aircraft in the auction, so the amount donated will be split between charities chosen by the two companies.

Sporty’s share will be donated to The Sporty’s Foundation, which funds programs and scholarships to ensure the next generation of pilots and technicians.

With its share, Cirrus will split the funds between AirSpace Minnesota and the Duluth Children’s Museum.

“We have the best possible outcome for this auction,” said Sporty’s Founder and Chairman Hal Shevers. “We hosted a successful auction, and the money will stay within the aviation community and be used to inspire young people in aviation and STEM subjects.”

It is estimated that the winning bidder will take delivery of his Vision Jet within the next 90 days.