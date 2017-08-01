Astronics Vertical Power Primary Power System previews at AirVenture

Astronics Ballard Technology introduced its Vertical Power Primary Power System (PPS) for experimental and light-sport aircraft at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017. The PPS is scheduled to be available later this year.

According to company officials, the PPS is a new approach to the master, starter, and charging circuit for experimental and light-sport aircraft. It combines the functions of multiple high current, electro-mechanical components into a single solid-state device that installs in minutes with plug-and-play simplicity, they explain.

The PPS improves system reliability, saves space, and eliminates the need for the builder to research and design a homemade solution, according to company officials.

The PPS is suitable for both new and retrofit installations, officials add.