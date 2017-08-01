Continental offers more parts for Lycoming and Titan engines

Continental Motors Group has extended its catalog of FAA approved parts for Lycoming and Titan engines.
Roller lifters and roller camshafts for engines such as the Lycoming IO-360 L2A are now available and in stock, company officials noted.
The parts are designed, certified and manufactured by Continental Motors.
Roller lifters and roller camshafts kits are available as of today and are in stock, officials note.
