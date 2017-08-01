Lone Star Flight Museum cleared for grand opening Labor Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas — The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) will open the doors of its new $38 million, 130,000-square-foot aviation history and STEM facility, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.

Breaking ground almost a year and a half ago at Ellington Airport, the new facility will share the story of flight in the Lone Star State and feature the contributions Texas and Texans have made to aviation.

Highlights of the museum include interactive exhibits focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts essential to flight, a $1 million Aviation Learning Center, the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, and a flying collection of historically significant aircraft.

To celebrate its grand opening, the Lone Star Flight Museum will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 at 11 a.m. The museum will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with family activities, food trucks, and free admission for children 11 and under. Grand opening weekend festivities conclude Sept. 4, 2017, at 5 p.m.

The $1 million Aviation Learning Center (ALC), the second of its kind in the U.S., is designed for students in grades 5-12. Participants get a taste of aviation training, can preflight a Mooney aircraft, and pilot a simulated flight.

The Lone Star Flight Museum is an ideal destination for school field trips with the ability to customize itineraries for students K-12. Students can experience 26 hands-on interactives as part of their school field trip experience.

The Flight Academy introduces visitors to the foundations of flight and aircraft design with hands-on exhibits including three replica cockpits, two hang glider simulators, and a theater featuring a film about the principles and history of flight development.

Established in 1995 at the museum’s Galveston location, the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame honors the men and women who have shaped the aviation world, including Bessie Coleman, President George H. W. Bush, Tex Hill, Howard Hughes and Herb Kelleher.

The Aircraft Collection is housed in two 30,000-square-foot hangars and features more than 20 restored, historic aircraft including: Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, North American B-25 Mitchell, Republic P-47 Thunderbolt, Chance Vought F4U Corsair, Douglas SBD Dauntless, and Douglas DC-3.