Aviation charity launches start-up in DRC

Air Serv has deployed a start-up team and a Cessna Caravan to Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), to launch a new program in support of humanitarian organizations working in the region.

The first passenger flight was July 10, 2017.

Kananga is located in the southwestern province of Kasai-Central, recently plagued by an extreme outbreak of violence and unrest. According to Medecins Sans Frontieres, it has become the center of one of the most serious humanitarian crises in the world.

Following the completion of Air Serv’s Bunia program at the end of July, Kananga will become one of four programs in DRC.

“Air Serv has a long history, over 20 years, serving the people of DRC,” says Air Serv CEO Stu Willcuts. “As long as the need exists, we will continue fulfilling the Air Serv mission of providing logistical support for the humanitarian programs here and all around the world.”

With a fleet of seven Cessna Caravans, Air Serv specializes in “last mile” air transportation in support of humanitarian programs.

Air Serv also provides commercial air charter, facility, and aircraft maintenance services.

The organization has an administrative headquarters in Warrenton, Virginia, and also maintains an operations headquarters in Entebbe, Uganda.