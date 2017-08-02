Avionics sales up 5.4%

LEE’S SUMMIT, MISSOURI — The Aircraft Electronics Association‘s second-quarter 2017 Avionics Market Report shows that worldwide general aviation avionics sales topped $1.14 billion in the first six months of 2017.

The represented a 2.7% increase in year-over-year sales compared to the first six months of 2016 amount of $1.11 billion, AEA officials note.

Sales during the second-quarter months of April, May and June in 2017 were $578,793,718.45, a 5.4% increase compared to the 2016 second-quarter sales of $549,161,254.23.

The dollar amount reported (using net sales price, not manufacturer’s suggested retail price) includes all business and general aviation aircraft electronic sales, including all component and accessories in cockpit/cabin/software upgrades/portables/certified and noncertified aircraft electronics; all hardware (tip to tail); batteries; and chargeable product upgrades from the participating manufacturers. It does not include repairs and overhauls, extended warranty, or subscription services.

Of the more than $1.14 billion in sales during the first six months of 2017, 56.2% came from the retrofit market (avionics equipment installed after original production), while forward-fit sales (avionics equipment installed by airframe manufacturers during original production) amounted to 43.8% of sales.

“It’s encouraging to see a positive increase in year-over-year sales for two straight quarters, something we haven’t experienced since 2014,” said AEA President Paula Derks. “The retrofit market has seen the biggest growth in sales with a 26.3% increase compared to a year ago, which has helped offset a decline of 17.3% in forward-fit sales from this time in 2016.”

According to the companies that separated their total sales figures between North America (U.S. and Canada) and other markets, 70.6% of sales in the first six months of 2017 occurred in North America, while 29.4% took place in other markets.