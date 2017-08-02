New series, Chasing Planes, released

ERIE, Colorado — After nearly two years of filming and editing, the first season of Chasing Planes has been released. The show follows museum founder, Gordon Page, and the efforts to run the Spirit of Flight Center.

“Since I was a kid, I have always been obsessed with anything that had to do with airplanes. I am compelled to always look up to see what was flying overhead,” said Page. “I have always been able to identify just about anything with wings.”

The show follows Page on his adventures as a pilot, historian, broker, and aircraft appraiser that detail real life experiences and the efforts to save aviation history.

In the complete first season of Chasing Planes, the show gives an inside look at the world of running a museum and how aircraft and artifacts are appraised, acquired, restored and displayed.

Page and his team meet collectors, and offer the viewer a chance to hear some amazing stories behind historic aircraft and artifacts, sometimes forgotten in storage facilities and hangars for years.

There are six full episodes of Chasing Planes in the first season, which was shot mostly in Colorado with other adventures from around the country.

The show is available online at Vimeo and on the museum’s website.

Season Two of Chasing Planes is underway, starting with the recovery of a rare Lockheed 12A.

“Stay tuned for more on that recovery and others,” said Page.

Founded in 1998, the non-profit Spirit of Flight Center features more than 1,000 aviation artifacts at its Erie Municipal Airport facility. Aircraft include a rare German Messerschmitt Bf-109, L-19 Bird Dog, and an A-4 Skyhawk fighter jet.