Sporty’s provides sectionals for WAI Girls in Aviation Day 2017

Participants in Women in Aviation International’s (WAI) Girls in Aviation Day will go home with a new skill: How to read a sectional chart.

Through a donation from Sporty’s, thousands of instructional sectional charts will be distributed to WAI’s international network of more than 100 chapters.

This hands-on teaching tool will be used with thousands of girls ages 8 to 17 who attend one of the local Girls in Aviation Day events, scheduled for Sept. 23, 2017, all over the globe.

“Sporty’s is a long-time supporter of both WAI and Girls in Aviation Day,” said WAI President Dr. Peggy Chabrian. “The girls gain confidence by mastering a sectional chart, which puts them one step closer to believing a career in aviation is open to them. This one skill can be built on as they learn more about the aviation community.”

This year, the girls also will learn about the phonetic alphabet, as well as the four forces at work in airplane flight.

Women in Aviation International has declared Sept. 23, 2017, as International Girls in Aviation Day where WAI chapters around the world will host their own one-day event to attract more young women to the aviation and aerospace communities with a day of activities appealing to girls ages 8 to 17 years. This program is an outgrowth of the successful Girls in Aviation Day events held since 2012 during past International Women in Aviation Conferences.

“Sporty’s shares a vision with WAI in working toward a robust aviation community now and in the future,” said Sporty’s President Michael Wolf. “Girls in Aviation Day provides a means by which girls are introduced to the varied career opportunities in aviation while meeting role models, learning new skills, seeing airplanes up close – often for the first time- and simply having fun. Girls in Aviation Day is an ideal way to attract the next generation of aviation professionals.”