Three ‘Henry O’ scholarships awarded

The National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO) Center for Aviation Research and Education has awarded three $1,000 scholarships to college students in Louisiana and Michigan.

This year’s recipients of Henry Ogrodzinski (“Henry O”) Scholarships are Bryce Anderson, from Plainwell, Michigan and a student at Western Michigan University; Lakeysha Bullock, from Monroe, Louisiana and a student at the University of Louisiana at Monroe; and Sheppard Stutts, from Bossier City, Louisiana and a student at Louisiana Tech University.

“It’s truly special to be able to help aspiring aviation professionals in honor of my predecessor, friend, and one of the most consummate aviation professionals I’ve ever known, Henry O,” said NASAO President and CEO Mark Kimberling. “We’ve expanded the number of scholarship recipients from one to three, and hope to be able to do even more in the future with the help and generosity of many NASAO friends.”

The scholarship was established by NASAO and first awarded last year.

The scholarship program resides under the Center for Aviation Research and Education, the non-profit arm of NASAO, and was named after Henry Ogrodzinski, who was president of NASAO from 1996-2014, in honor of his many years of dedicated service to the association and to the aviation industry.

“There were many talented scholarship applicants this year, and the competition was stiff,” said Dr. Jeffrey DeCarlo, chair of the NASAO Center and administrator for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division. “The winners should be quite proud to have been selected from such a talented group of candidates.”

For more information on the scholarship and application information, go to NASAO.org/about/Scholarships.