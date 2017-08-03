Fly-In, air race and open house Aug. 5 at KTYQ

ZIONSVILLE, Indiana — Montgomery Aviation, the FBO at Indianapolis Executive Airport (KTYQ), will host the 11th Annual Open House, Fly-In, and Air Race on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Montgomery Aviation is partnering with the Sport Air Racing League to present the Indy Air Race. This is the seventh year that the Indy Air Race has been held at Indy Exec Airport. The Air Race features aircraft of all types competing in a timed cross-country trek around Central Indiana.

The combination of events creates a fun-filled community day at the airport suitable for all ages, officials note. All proceeds from the event benefit Down Syndrome Indiana (DSI).

Since 2006, Montgomery Aviation has raised more than $150,000 for DSI through the Open House, Fly-in, and Air Race.

“The event has seen substantial growth over the last several years, with more than 4,000 attendees last year,” said Sean White, VP and General Manager, Montgomery Aviation. “This year, we are continuing to look for ways to expand the event and add to the displays, fly-bys, aircraft and helicopter rides, airplane candy drop, parachute jump, bounce houses, raffle and silent auction, and more. One of the exciting changes we’ve made is the addition of seven local food trucks. We used to cook a hot dog/hamburger lunch, but the event has gotten so big that we feel this change will better serve the crowd and offer numerous options for attendees.”

Activities Include:

T-6 Texan rides and flyover

Huey Helicopter Rides

Magic show

Pancake breakfast

Local food trucks

Dozens of local vendors

Bounce houses and kids zone

Local police and fire

Commemorative Air Force (CAF) aircraft display

Civil Air Patrol (CAP) airplane

Airplane candy drop

“Spider Hero” super training

“Island Princess” singalong

Face painting

Parachute jump

Raffle

Discovery flights

All proceeds from the raffle ticket sales and pancake breakfast benefit DSI, along with the contributions from corporate sponsors of the event. The food trucks have also agreed to donate a percentage of the day’s proceeds to DSI.

Admission, parking, and most activities are free to everyone. Food, drinks, raffle tickets, and some activities are available for a nominal fee.

Tentative Schedule of Events (subject to change):

7:30 a.m. – Pancake Breakfast ($5)

9 a.m. – Vendor Booths Open

9 a.m. – Raffle Open

9:45 a.m. – Parachute Jump/National Anthem

10 a.m. – Air Race Start

11 a.m. – “Building a Better World” Magic Show by Daniel Lusk

11 a.m. – Food Trucks Open

12 p.m.-1:30 p.m. – Candy Drop, Fly-bys, other Aviation Fun

12:30 p.m.–2 p.m. – “Spider Hero” Super Training and “Island Princess” Singalong

1 p.m. – Air Race Awards

2 p.m. – Event Concludes

All Day: Bounce Houses, Face Painting, Police and Fire Demonstrations, Exhibitors, Huey Helicopter Rides, Cessna Rides, T6 Texan Rides, Commemorative Air Force Display and Rides, RC Airplanes, Civil Air Patrol, and more.