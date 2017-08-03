UND partners with Jeppesen

Jeppesen has inked a three-year deal with the University of North Dakota Department of Aviation to provide the school with its navigation and electronic flight bag (EFB) services.

“Integrating Jeppesen charts, data and flight information with our educational programs allows our aviation students to use the same software and programs that professionals in the field are using today on a global scale,” said Paul Lindseth, dean, John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences, University of North Dakota. “Jeppesen sets the standard for accuracy and quality flight information, and we are proud to provide our students with real-world applications that will prepare them for career opportunities.”

The university will use Jeppesen’s EFB services, navigation information and charts as part of its educational programs. Students will use these Jeppesen flight information elements as part of a working airline operations center environment, gaining hands-on experience.

Students also will work with Jeppesen’s data distribution system, which provides airlines and operators with updates to essential navigation and operational documents and data on an ongoing basis.

“The University of North Dakota is a top destination in the university flight school arena, preparing some of the best and brightest aviation students for entering the workforce,” said Reggie Arsenault, director, Business Aviation & General Aviation Flight Operations Portfolio, Boeing Global Services. “Teaming with respected universities, flight schools and institutions helps to extend our reach to the next generation of aviation professionals, and we look forward to working with the University of North Dakota to further strengthen their renowned program.”

Jeppesen navigation data is developed from a comprehensive aviation database, which is composed of more than 1 million records. To ensure accuracy, Jeppesen flight information analysts edit and verify approximately 150,000 database transactions generated from worldwide aviation data source documents during every 28-day revision cycle.