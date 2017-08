2017 Atlanta Warbird Weekend to Salute Tuskegee Airmen

The Tuskegee Airmen will be celebrated at the third annual Atlanta Warbird Weekend Oct. 8-9, 2017, at Dekalb-Peachtree Airport, in Chamblee, Georgia. The event, hosted by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Dixie Wing, will feature the CAF Red Tail Squadron’s RISE ABOVE Traveling Exhibit mobile movie theater, along with its restored P-51 Mustang, “Tuskegee Airmen.”

According to event organizers, at least 20 original Tuskegee Airmen veterans will be at the show.

The Atlanta Warbird Weekend also plan to exhibit aircraft flown by the Tuskegee Airmen, including the P-51, P-47, P-40, and trainers, such as the BT-13, PT-17 Stearman, and T-6.

An original Tuskegee Airmen T-6 will appear courtesy of the Tuskegee Airmen National Museum in Detroit.

Additionally, rides may be booked in advance for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s restored B-17, “Aluminum Overcast.”

World War II aircraft rides in a P-51 Mustang, SBD Dauntless, T-6 and more, will be available for purchase throughout the weekend.

A screening of the documentary “In Their Own Words: The Tuskegee Airmen” will take place on Friday night. Educational programs Saturday and Sunday will include Warbirds in Review presentations in front of various historic aircraft.

The annual Atlanta Warbird Weekend dinner Saturday night will feature the Tuskegee Airmen at the 57th Fighter Group Restaurant.