Free NTSB Loss of Control seminar at KISP

The NTSB will hold a free Loss of Control seminar at the Mid-Island Air Service hangar at Long Island MacArthur Airport (KISP) Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

According to NTSB officials, since 2012, nearly half of fatal general aviation accidents in the New York/Tri-State region have been caused by Loss of Control (LOC) in flight.

LOC involves an aircraft’s unintended departure from controlled flight due to a variety of reasons, such as pilot distraction or loss of situational awareness, or weather.

“Unfortunately, the circumstances for these accidents are often repeated over time, and too many preventable crashes are occurring,” NTSB officials said.

Prevent Loss of Control in Flight in General Aviation has been on the NTSB’s Most Wanted List of transportation safety improvement areas for several years.

During the Sept. 9 seminar, NTSB investigators will present local accident case studies occurring in New York and surrounding area, while experts from the FAA and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) will offer their own unique perspectives on this critical safety issue.

WINGS credit will be available to those who attend.

Opening remarks will be made by NTSB Board Member Earl F. Weener.

The seminar is free and no registration is necessary.

Find out more at NTSB.gov